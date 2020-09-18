Mary Bell Sabrowski 1937—2020
Mary Bell Sabrowski 83
Rockford. Passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with family by her side. She was born on July 10, 1937 in Menasha, WI, the daughter of Herbert A. and Effie Mae (Bell) Sabrowski. The family moved to Rockford from Ladysmith, WI. in 1943. She was a lifelong member of St. James Catholic Church and participated in many activities there. Mary is survived by her brother, Thomas (Janet); Sister-in-Law, Susan Sabrowski; her special Wisconsin cousins, several nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Daniel, and nieces Katherine Stulpinas and Peggy (Margaret) Sabrowski. A special thank-you to Heritage Woods of Rockford and their residents for the companionship and friendships over the last several years.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St James Catholic Church with funeral mass following at 10:00 a.m. Private family burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials in her memory may be made to the Poor Clares, 2111 S. Main St., Rockford, IL 61102. Arrangements by Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home, 6825 Weaver Rd. To light an candle or leave a condolence go to www.alkfunerals.com