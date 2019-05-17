|
|
Mary Beth DeWall May 5, 1969—April 16, 2019
Mary Beth DeWall passed away on April 16, 2019, at the age of 49 in San Diego, California. Mary Beth was born May 5, 1969, in Rockford, Illinois to Duane and Alice DeWall. "MB" had an endless amount of love for her family, her friends, and her dog Lola! She was a 10-year breast cancer survivor and supported ALL women battling the disease. Mary Beth was a 30-year member of the Rockford Chapter, NSDAR. She loved to sail, wear flip flops and was destined to become a "California Girl!"
Mary Beth worked at Holmstrom & Kennedy Law Firm, Ringland Johnson, and was a Registered Senior Administrative Assistant for Morgan Stanley, Chicago, and Jet Wealth Advisors Inc., San Diego.
She is survived by her mother Alice Fry DeWall (Ralph) Uphouse, two sisters, Rebecca (Dave) Hubbs, Sarah L. Hallberg, five nephews, Dylan, and Dawson Hubbs, Justin, Hayden, and Connor Hallberg.
She was preceded in death by her father Duane R. DeWall, brother-in-law Jeffery Hallberg, grandparents, Rev. Ralph and Pauline Fry and Nicholas and Sophie DeWall.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 25, visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. with service following at Second Congregational/First Presbyterian Church, 318 North Church Street, Rockford, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019