Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Mary Beth Garibaldi, 94, of Belvidere, IL, formally of Chicago and Rockford, IL, passed away June 6, 2019 at Maple Crest Care Center. Born May 27, 1925 in Rock Island, the daughter of Kirk & Mary Ellen (O'Connell) Journy. Graduated high school from The Villa of Rock Island, IL. She attended Columbia School of Art Chicago. Where she performed and directed in the Chicago area theater productions. She joined the USO in 1943. She married her true love, Lawrence "Larry" Garibaldi in Evanston, IL on October 15, 1959. Larry predeceased her December 22, 2017. Mary Beth worked for Osco Drugs for over 28 years. An avid Chicago Cubs fan she enjoyed watching games. Most of all she loved her children.
Survivors include sons, Anthony Garibaldi and Daniel Garibaldi; granddaughters, Casandra, Elizabeth and Angelina, and "The Ten Journy Family". She is predeceased by her husband, parents and brother James.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. – Send online condolences at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019
