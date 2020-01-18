|
Mary Beth Wehrle 1943—2020
Mary Beth (Hutten) Wehrle, 76, passed away on January 14, 2020. She was born in Sterling, IL on March 13, 1943 to James Norbert and Betty Louise (Lawton) Hutten. She lived in Sterling, graduated from Sterling Newman H.S. and attended NIU until she moved to Rockford where she met husband, Richard.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Beth Ann, James and Andrew; brothers, Steve, Bill and Tom Hutten; sister, Peggy Hutten; sisters-in-law, Emma Joy Jampole and Rise Barker; brothers-in-law, Peter (Carol) and Tim (Peggy) Wehrle; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren, Taylor, Chandler, Ashton, Payton, Rissa and Tessa and great-grandson, Hunter, were the light of her life and she was affectionately known as "Nana".
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Peterson Meadows, 6401 Newburg Rd., Rockford, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:00-4:00pm. All are encouraged to attend to share stories and memories. Food and refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Rock River Valley Food Pantry or Center of Hope. Thank you for your love and support. To read the full obituary or to express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020