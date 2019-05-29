Home

Christenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
925 3rd Ave
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1600
Mary C. Bernard


1934 - 2019
Mary C. Bernard Obituary
Mary C. Bernard 1934—2019
ROCKFORD – Mary C. Bernard, age 84, of Rockford passed away peacefully Friday May 24, 2019. Born in Rogersville, TN on August 4, 1934 to Walter & Dorothy Bradley. Mary was an avid church member and loved playing cards & bingo. Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend; she will remain in our hearts forever.
She is survived by daughter, Joyce (late Mark) Hammond; son, Darrell Bernard; granddaughter, Cassie (Chris Torres) Hammond and Christy Hammond; brothers, Robert Bradley and Russell (Brenda) Bradley; sisters, Phoebe (Richard) Stedman & Odell (Lawrance) Anderson; and beloved dogs, Kendra, Precious and Bruno. She is predeceased by her husband; Hobart Bernard; and daughter, Janice Nortch.
Funeral Services held Friday May 31, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., Rockford, with visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 noon. Cremation rites accorded. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials to the family.
A special Thank You to nurse Hannah at Swedish American Hospital for her exceptional care and support.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019
