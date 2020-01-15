|
|
Mary C. Zych 1919—2020
Mary C. Zych, 100, of Rockford, IL passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born January 27, 1919 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Joseph and Victoria (Lachowicz) Goral. Mary married her beloved husband, Adam Zych, on August 2, 1947. She worked as an inspector at Rockford Products for over 23 years. Mary was a strong-willed, independent woman. She enjoyed gardening, baking and crafts. Mary was an avid Bingo player at Morning Star Village. In her younger years she and Adam would travel on bus tours. Above all, Mary loved her family, especially her great grandchildren. Mary will be deeply missed by those left to cherish her memory.
Survived by her daughter, Carol (Larry) Gray; grandchildren, Bradley (Laura) Gray and Jennifer (Lee) Hoang; great grandchildren, Mason, Wyatt and Alexis Gray, Blake Larys, Treighton, Kendall, Annabelle and Kayla Hoang; daughter-in-law, Katie Zych and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Adam; son, Eugene; brothers, John (Mary) Goral and Roy (Lilyan) Goral. The family would like to thank St. Anthony 4th Floor West doctors and staff, Northern Illinois Hospice, and the Staff at Morning Star Village.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Dr. Rockford, IL 61109. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020