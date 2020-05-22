|
Mary Carmela Stephenson 1919—2020
Mary Carmela (nee LaFasto) Stephenson was born on October 9, 1919 in Rockford, IL, to Angelo and Carmela (nee Greco) LaFasto. Mary worked at National Lock for 35 years. She loved going on fishing trips with her husband, Mel and spending quality time with her family. Mary is survived by her loving son, Dick (Jan) Alton; cherished grandsons, Todd Alton and Dr. Troy (Dr. Marmar Miar) Alton; adored grandchildren, Abby and Arria; dear sisters, Phylis (Joe) Montalbano and Sue Sabbe; many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Carmela LaFasto; husband, Leroy "Mel" Stephenson; father of her sons, Vergal Alton; son, Vergal Wayne Alton; brothers, Ray, Sam, and Frank LaFasto. The family would like thank Northern Illinois Hospice and Chris Dougherty for the wonderful tender care given to Mary. Due to current health concerns there will be a Memorial Service held at a later date. Please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com for updates as to when the service will take place.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020