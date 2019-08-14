|
|
Mary Carol Ingraham 1937—2019
Mary Carol Ingraham, 81, of Rockford, passed away July 23, 2019, at River Bluff Nursing Home. Carol was born in Rockford, IL on December 19, 1937, daughter of Wm. T. and Alice (Hibbard) McCarren who founded The Flow-Eze Company in 1946. She was a homemaker, worked at U of I College of Medicine, and later at her family's business. In retirement, Carol volunteered at Rockford Memorial Hospital's Thrift Shop. She attended the Cathedral of Saint Peter and St. Bernadette, and prayed with the Rockford Poor Clare Colettine Nuns.
An avid reader with an extensive cookbook collection, Carol enjoyed cooking for her family, baking, gardening, crafts, antiquing, birdwatching, and drawing. Known to the end for her sense of humor, Carol will be dearly missed. Her family thanks Mercy Health at Home Hospice and the wonderful nursing staff at River Bluff Nursing Home who provided her with excellent, person-centered care for over three years.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Steve) Henry of Homewood, Deborah Ingraham of Chicago, and Mark and Kevin Ingraham of Rockford; grandchildren, Justin Ingraham, Michael and Katherine Henry; numerous nieces and nephews of Illinois and Wisconsin. Her parents, her brothers, Michael and Patrick McCarren, and former husband, Larry Ingraham, predeceased her.
A Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, followed by a Memorial Service at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Memorials to family to be established at a later date. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019