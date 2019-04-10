Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Mary Carol Snyder


1936 - 2019
Mary Carol Snyder Obituary
Mary Carol Snyder 1936—2019
Mary Carol Snyder, 83, of Loves Park passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Javon Bea Hospital. Born March 5, 1936, in Bellevue, Iowa, the daughter of Waldo and Naomi (Allgood) Feye. Married Thomas R. Snyder on April 18, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa. Employed as a CNA for many years. She enjoyed garage sales, thrift store shopping, bible study and her trips to Branson, Missouri. Survivors include her children, Vickie (Nate) King and Bobbie (Mark) Brough; grandchildren, Cher Snyder, David Snyder, Ashley (Zach) Hall and Anthony (Alyssa) Brough; great-grandchildren, Malik (Nae), Jailyn, Javion, Lakyla, L.J., Alannah, J.R., Kaylyn, Mary and Alayna; brother, Lynn (Janice) Feye; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Kay Sundly and Vicki Haller. Predeceased by her husband.
Service at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 2:30 p.m. to service time. Burial in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Bellevue, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
