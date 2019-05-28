|
Mary Catherine (Schmidt) Walton 1923—2019
Mary Catherine (Schmidt) Walton, 95, of Rockford, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family, May 26, 2019. She was born August 16, 1923 in Cassville, Wisconsin; daughter of Robert and Christine (Valentine) Schmidt. Mary married Merle W. Walton in St. Patrick Church on March 2, 1946 in Rockford. She carried calla lilies in her wedding bouquet.
She came to Rockford when she was six years old and later graduated from Muldoon High School in 1941.
A devout Catholic all of her life, Mary was a former member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and she was currently a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She was very active in her parishes during her younger years and for many years, she regularly attended daily Mass.
She was formerly employed at Scandia Furniture Company, Western Adjustment Insurance Company and Bergner's, where she retired after 25 years of employment at the age of 65.
Her family was her life. She enjoyed caring for them and attending all family gatherings. She sewed, cooked, golfed, played bridge and loved sending greeting cards for all occasions. In her last years, she went on daily car rides and loved decorating her yard with beautiful flowers.
Survivors include her daughters, Cathy Smolka and Nancy Walton; sister, Elizabeth (Louis) D'Agnolo; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Helen) and Jerry Walton numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; daughter, Susan Fairgrieve; son-in-law, Theodore Smolka; sisters, Margaret (Paul) Keltner, Cleo (Bill) Mercaitis and Modesta (Ken) Lauterbach; brothers, Martin (Alice) and William (Pat) Schmidt; brother-in-law, Wilford (Florence) Walton; sisters-in-law, Lavon (Harold) Erickson, Velma Bessert and Donna Walton.
Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave, Rockford. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of the Mass at the church. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Winnebago. Memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019