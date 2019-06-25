|
Mary Clark 1955—2019
Mary Nell Clark, of Rockford departed this earthly life June 18, 2019. She was born August 15, 1955 in Byhalia, MS; the daughter of Mack Conrad and Littie Tennail. Mary lived in Rockford most of her life in Rockford Coming from Tennessee. She married John Clark December 29, 1999 in Rockford. She was employed as a teacher at Orton Keys Day Care Center, 25 years before retiring. Mary was a member of Westside Church of Christ. She graduated from Rockford public schools and attended Rockford College and Rockford Business College.
Mary leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband, John; three sons, Michael (Rosemary) , Gerald (Amanda) and DuShawn (Toni Anderson) Denton; daughter, Julia Clark; 13 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; parents, Mack Conrad and Littie Tolefree; brothers, Enus Tolefree II, Eric Conrad, and Mervin Walker; sister, Lady Parker; sisters in law, Alversia Tolefree and Dorothy Brunson;
A host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends . She was predeceased by two brothers.
Services will be held 11;00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019