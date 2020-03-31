|
Mary Cosimini 1936—2020
MARY COSIMINI, 83, beloved wife of the late Al Cosimini, left this world the evening of March 24, 2020, at the Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside. After back surgery March 18th and subsequently developing pneumonia, Mary bravely battled alone, unable to receive visitors due to the current pandemic crisis. On what was to be her last day on this earth, Mary and her three devoted children were thankful for hospital staff making accommodations and allowing an in-person visit; hours later, Mary passed away peacefully.
Mary was born in Chicago on August 27, 1936, completing the family of Isidoro and Filliberta (Maiorana) Pizzitola, who had each emigrated from Italy.
Mary had a happy childhood and was enjoying adulthood in the big city when, at age 27, she met the love of her life and shortly thereafter married Al on September 21, 1963. After living in the city a few years, they moved their young family to Rockford where they raised their three children: Nicolette (Joe) Rongere, Mark (Lisa) Cosimini, and Donna (Joe) Sanfratello, all of whom survive. Mary also leaves behind her precious grandchildren (Angelo, Anthony, Michael, AnnaMarie, Tony, Nico, Nicolas, and Adriana) and dear great-grandchildren (ElleAnna, Katie, and Parker), as well as many adoring nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In the early years of marriage, Mary's focus was running the household while lovingly raising three young children. When the kids were a little older, she and Al owned and operated Mary's Grocery, a small grocery store with a single gas pump just outside of Rockford. Later, she began what was to be a two-decade career as a cashier for the local Logli grocery store, retiring in 2001.
If a song could define a person's importance in a family, "Wind Beneath My Wings" perfectly describes Mary's role. She was the silent force that kept everything going. To her late husband, Al, whose personality was larger than life, she was the perfect straight (wo)man. To her kids growing up, she was the glue that held the family together. She taught them the basic skills of life as well as right from wrong. On the rare occasions when the kids veered slightly, Mary would administer a gentle course correction (sometimes with a wooden spoon). Throughout these years – and, indeed, her whole life – Mary was selfless and always put the needs of those around her ahead of her own.
With her children all grown and married, Mary segued seamlessly into being the family's "Nonna extraordinaire" and relished the fact that, with current ages ranging from 10 to 36, she seemingly had two generations of grandchildren and even in later years was blessed with great-grandchildren. Ever thoughtful and not wanting to miss an important date, birthday and special occasion cards always arrived a day or two early. When it came to the Christmas season, each December, all the way up to her last, Mary baked dozens of Italian holiday cookies, which were loved by friends and family.
The entire family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside for their heroic and compassionate work, with special appreciation to Dr. Fred Sweet who went above and beyond the call of duty to treat and advocate for Mary until the angels came calling – most surely led by Al holding out his wings saying, "Here, 'Mar,' lemme give you a lift."
While she will be missed greatly, it brings joy knowing that she's joined with her beloved husband, Al, who she's missed so greatly these past five years, as well as other loved ones who preceded her in death: her parents, grandparents, siblings (her sister, Ann; her brother, Phil), and dear friends Florence & Rosemary who, no doubt, have a cup of coffee waiting for her.
Unfortunately, public services are not possible at this time; however, online condolences may be offered at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020