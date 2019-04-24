Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Edmund Church
188 S. Oak Park Ave.
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edmund Church
188 S. Oak Park Ave.
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Mary DiTullio Ditto


Mary DiTullio Ditto Obituary
Mary DiTullio Ditto 1932—2019
Mary E. Ditto, age 86, of Rockford and Forest Park, IL. Died on April 22, 2019. Mary was the beloved mother of Frank (Julie), Anne Marie, Catherine (Clifford Walker) and the late Teresa Ditto; cherished "Drini" of Nicholas, Winifred and Elektra; sister of Dominic Anthony (Patti) DiTullio and the late Helen (the late Gene) Kohlhepp; fond aunt and cousin of many. Mary loved being a mother, grandmother and teacher. She began her teaching career in Downers Grove and Skokie, IL then taught for 33 years in the Rockford Public Schools; she was a founding member of the nationally recognized Teacher Development Center (Welsh TDC) in Rockford where she pioneered the Democratic Classroom. She was a graduate of Rockford East High School, Northern Illinois University and received her master's degree in Education from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Mary was a passionate bridge player. She loved walking, riding her bike in Door County, and doing Pilates. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Mass 11 a.m., Friday April 26 at St. Edmund Church, 188 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park, IL. Private burial, Calvary Cemetery, Rockford, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to: WSSRA (wssra.net) are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
