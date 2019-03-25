|
|
Mary E. Davis 1961—2019
Mary Elizabeth (Baudhuin) Davis, 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday March 23, 2019 in her home after a courageous battle with MS. Mary was born January 16, 1961 to Paul and Annette (Schmidt) Baudhuin in Rockford, Illinois.
Mary graduated from Boylan Catholic High School in 1979 and earned her AA degree from Rock Valley College in 1981. She married the love of her life, Randy, on June 4, 1983 and moved to Altoona in 1986. Mary worked over 20 years in the Medicare department for BlueCoss BlueShield and was a member of Ss. John & Paul Catholic Church. She was a Secular Franciscan and was a faithful member of her prayer group. Mary enjoyed going to Prairie Meadows, the movies, and shopping sprees with her three daughters.
Mary was known for her generosity, giving of her time, money and energy to those in need, and loved to spend time with her family.
Mary is survived by her husband of 35 years, Randy; daughters, Maurine Davis, Meredith Davis (Jeremy Krueger), and Angela (Stuart) Miller; grandson, Christian Davis; parents, Paul and Annette Baudhuin; siblings, Patricia (Larry) Naruz, Michael (Susan) Baudhuin, David (Lisa) Baudhuin, and Thomas (Cynthia) Baudhuin; brother-in-law, Michael (Carol) Lutzow; sister-in-law, Sharon (Thomas) Harradine; godmother, Diane (Ray) Murray; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of other family and beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Francis and Mae Baudhuin; maternal grandparents, Adrian and Ann Schmidt; parents-in-law, Lauren and Helen Davis; and brother-in-law, Gary (Colleen) Davis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday March 28, 2019 at Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church, 1401 1st Ave S, Altoona, with burial to follow at Altoona Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church Building Fund or a in memory of Mary.
The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude and appreciation to the care given to Mary at Mercy Hospital Critical Care Unit and Wesley Life Hospice during the most enduring times of her illness.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019