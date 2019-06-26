|
Mary E. Ross 1923—2019
Mary Elizabeth Ross, 95, of Rockford passed away peacefully and joined her Lord and Savior in her daughter's home in Clarkston, GA. Born November 17, 1923 in Gary, IN. Daughter of James and Nina (Woodruff) Ross. United in marriage to John L. Wiley on November 18, 1950. John predeceased her on August 23, 1988. Lifetime member of New Zion Missonary Baptist Church. Mary found enjoyment in reading the Bible and praying, listening to books and music, cooking, watching Judge Judy and sewing in her younger years. Survived by her children, Mary Wiley, Charles Davis, John L. Ross Jr, Phyllis Ross, Cheryl Ross, Curtis Ross; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sarah Horton; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents; husband, John; son, Donald "Duck" Ross; brothers, James, Frederick, Theodore, Edward; sisters, Ruth Wiley, Dorothy Donelly. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 29 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 604 Salter Ave, Rockford. Rev K. Edward Copeland officiating the service. Visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service. Entombment following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 26 to June 28, 2019