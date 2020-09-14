Mary Elizabeth Fox 1930—2020
Mary Elizabeth Wilcox Fox, 90, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on September 12, 2020. Mary was born on April 27, 1930 to Mary and Clarence Wilcox. She was the eighth of 10 children. Mary married her sweetheart, Dale Fox on November 7, 1954.
A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and graduate of Marengo High School, Mary participated in school musicals, church and community choral groups. She took voice lessons and was a popular soloist for weddings and other celebrations. A hard worker all her life, she retired from GT&E in 1984.
Proud of her family, siblings and in-laws, Mary was a wonderful mother to her three children. Each benefitted from her drive to see them complete a college degree. Mary was known for her creativity, skill and excellence as a musician, vocalist, baker, cook and quilter. Many souls are warmed by her beautiful quilts. She had a gift for taking small everyday things and piecing them together to create beauty, love and warmth.
Mary is survived by her dear husband of almost 66 Years, Dale Fox; children, Pat (Tony) Fabrisi, Nancy (Jon) Fox Whitlock and Terry (Katy) Fox; grandchildren, David (Lara) Fabrisi, Stephen (Leigha) Fabrisi and Kylie Fox as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Predeceased by parents, Clarence and Mary Wilcox; siblings, Dave (Margaret) Wilcox, Mike (Louise) Wilcox, Elwood (Mary) Wilcox, Dorothy (Pete) Peters, Al (Chris) Wilcox, Mart (Bonnie) Wilcox, Betty (Erv) Steffen, Walt (Rose) Wilcox and Nancy (Ray) Moore.
Mary was proud of her Wilcox family and was a great wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who is much loved.
Many thanks are due to Dr. Clayton Malaker for providing outstanding care, kindness and compassion. Additional thanks to Northern Illinois Hospice for their expert support.
The memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008 with Rev. Jim Bell officiating. The visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. till 1:45 p.m. prior to service. In accordance with state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home during the visitation and memorial service, face masks are required. Cremation rites have been accorded. To view a live stream of the service please visit Mary's obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com
In lieu of flowers, honor Mary's love of music through a donation to your favorite music organization or music education program. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com