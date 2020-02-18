|
|
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Hajek 1938—2020
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Hajek, 81, of Rockford, IL passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born June 9, 1938 in Evanston, IL the daughter to Raymond and Euphemia (Grimson) Lange. Beth graduated from Highland Park High School in 1956. She went on to obtain her B.S. in nursing from University of Iowa in 1960. Beth married her beloved husband, Dr. Donald F. Hajek on September 1, 1962. Beth was a professional volunteer and generous to a fault, donating her time to local hospitals. She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church. Beth enjoyed needle point, bird watching and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She also enjoyed a friendly bet on the rivalry between Northwestern and University of Iowa. Beth was very proud that her grandson is also pursuing a degree in nursing from University of Iowa. Her passion was taking care of others. Beth will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her children, Laurel (Craig) Anderson, Douglas (Jill) Hajek, Scott (Lauren) Hajek, , Mary Lynn Hajek; grandchildren, Matthew Hajek, Ryan Hajek, Delaney Hajek, and Ethan Hajek. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; sister, Peg Wenzel. The family would like to thank Northern Illinois Hospice and the staff at Wesley Willows / Harbor Lights for their care and compassion.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Jane Eesley officiating. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Beth's name to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave, Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020