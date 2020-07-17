1/1
Mary Frances (Cantrill) Weightman
1950 - 2020
Mary Frances (nee Cantrill) Weightman 1950—2020
Weightman, Mary Frances (nee Cantrill), 69, of White Bear Lake, MN. Formerly of Virginia, MN and Rockford, IL. Passed away peacefully near those she loved on June 4, 2020, after complications resulting from a long struggle with diabetes. Preceded in death by parents Leo F. and Gretchen I. Cantrill. Survived by spouse of 29 years, Gerald J.; loving children Sarah (Aaron) Orbeck; Matthew (Angela) Weightman; loving brother Michael (Linda) Cantrill; loving grandchildren Autumn Rose and Emmett. Graduate of Roosevelt HS (1968) in Virginia, MN. Attended Mesabi State Junior College and the College of St. Benedict. A public visitation will be held from 4-7PM Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 E County Road E, White Bear Lake, MN. A private family Traditional Requiem Mass will be held at 10 AM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at ST. AUGUSTINE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 408 Third Street N, South St. Paul, MN. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, North St. Paul, MN. Arrangements Honsa Family Funeral Home, White Bear Lake, MN. 651-429-6172.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
