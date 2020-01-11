|
Mary Hallman 1928—2020
Mary Hallman was born in Rockford on September 18, 1928. Mary spent her early life growing up in Rockford. On July 3, 1948 she married the love of her life, Gervase Hallman. Together, they spent their lives in Rockford raising their children. Mary was a very active mother, serving as a Girl Scout Leader for her two girls, being a right to life volunteer and also taking care of dozens of foster children. In her free time, Mary loved discovering her family genealogy and raising and showing poodles. Mary was extremely proud of all her family members that served in the military. On January 8, 2020 Mary passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Gervase F. Hallman; Loving mother of Michael Hallman, Steven (Mark Nix) Hallman, Karen (Dennis) Picchi, Michele (James) Elliott, and the late John Paul II; Cherished grandma of Jennifer, Michael Jr, David, Jason, Jacob, Rachael, Aaron and Sarah; Adored great grandma of many; Dear sister of Richard, Shirley, Janice, and Carol; Treasured aunt of many. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 1pm-2pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, Il 61115). Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020