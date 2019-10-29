|
|
Mary "Theresa" Hans 1937—2019
Mary "Theresa" Hans, 82, formerly of Candlewick Lake, Poplar Grove, IL, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in South Beloit, IL. The daughter of the late Paul M. and Regina B. (Haas) Taul, she was born on Tuesday, June 8, 1937 in Quincy, IL. She married the love of her life, Robert H. Hans, on Saturday, October 4, 1958 in Alton, IL. Theresa was a member of Belvidere Women's Garden Club, Belvidere Women's Bowling Association, Candlewick Flames, and was a former member of Catholic Daughters at St. James Catholic Church. She was also an avid Cubs fan. Theresa is loved and will be deeply missed by her daughters, Deb (Arnold) Potter, Cindy (Richard) Schultz, Karen (James) Brei; grandchildren, Jessica (William) Bumgarner, Jonathan Potter, Amy Schultz, Michael Schultz, Eric Schultz. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Robert; son, Steven Michael Hans. There will be a visitation on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. There will be a second visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on Monday, November 4, 2019, also at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL. Interment in St. James Catholic Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name to be used for a .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019