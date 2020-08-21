Mary Hornbeck 1928—2020
Mary Catherine Hornbeck, 91, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in her home at Heritage Woods of Rockford, where she resided for the past four years. Born October 5, 1928, in Rockford, the daughter of Oliver Everet and Ruth May (Jones) Johnson. Graduated from East High School. Lived in the Rockford area for many years after residing in Florida for 20 years. Married LaVern Hornbeck. Retired from Greenlee Textron. Mary loved the humid weather, gardening and was an avid reader. Survivors include her daughter, Jan (Gary) Kesler; sons-in-law, Alan Cottrill and Larry Lofton; grandchildren, Amy (Adam) Larson, Lisa Bielefeldt, Brian (Katie) Cottrill, Tim Kesler, Aaron Kesler and Ryan (Amanda) Lofton; great-grandchildren, Ava Larson, Alex Larson and Jaxson Bielefeldt, Chloe Fischer, Madycin Fischer, Greyson Lofton and Gavin Lofton; sister, Alice Neighbors; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husband; daughters, Barbara Lofton and Pamela Cottrill; brothers, Bob Johnson and Harold Johnson; sister, Edna McKay. The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and support.
Private graveside services will be held at Kishwaukee Cemetery, Stillman Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Visit delehantyfh.com
.