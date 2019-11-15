|
Mary J. Brockway 1931—2019
Mary J. Brockway, 88, Pecatonica, IL died at 1:20 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center in Rockford, IL. Born March 13, 1931, in Waukesha, WI, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph and Myrtle (Bence) Bresnehan. Attended Oconomowoc High School. She married Clarence Orville "Orv" Brockway on June 1, 1949. Along with her husband Orv, they owned and operated the Sugar Bowl Restaurant in Pec from 1956 – 1960. She then worked at F and F Assembly, as well as proudly homemaking for her family for nearly seven decades. Mary was an active member and volunteer for 40 years at St. Mary Catholic Church in Pecatonica, where she attended daily mass, ran St. Mary's food stand at the fairgrounds for more than 30 years, and was caretaker of the church and rectory with Orv. She balanced the church's checkbook for many years, created and painted the nativity in ceramics class that was used in the Christmas Mass, member of the church Women's Guild and recipient of the Rockford Deanery Council of Catholic Women, Woman of the Year Award in 1997, representing St. Mary's in Pecatonica. She was well known in the community for her generous heart and delicious, from scratch, cinnamon rolls. Thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center and the loving support of Rose and staff of Heartland Hospice, as well as the kind staff at Medina Nursing Center. Survivors include daughter Sandra "Sandy" (Sy) Gassman, Pecatonica, IL; sons Scott Brockway, Pecatonica, IL, Craig (Susie) Brockway, Durand, IL and Tim (Carrie) Brockway, South Beloit, IL; son-in-law John Miller, Pecatonica, IL; grandchildren Chad (Michelle) Gassman, Eric (Kim) Gassman, Brett (Erika) Gassman, Mike Miller, Kellie Miller, Sarah (Brent) Lapp, Des (Amanda) Brandenburg, Jake (Jess) Brandenburg, Noah Brockway and Jake Brockway, 16 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Orv, daughter Cindy Miller and three brothers. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 126 W 5th Street, Pecatonica, IL with Rev. Joseph Jaskierny officiating. Visitation will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel, 203 W 5th Street, Pecatonica, IL from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. immediately before the service. Burial of Orville and Mary will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Pecatonica, IL. To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019