Mary J. Green 1932—2019
Mary J. Green, 86, of Roscoe passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 with family by her side. Mary was born on December 27, 1932 in Portland, OR, the daughter of Richard John and Margaret Mary (Brown) Cotton. She married William Gilbert Green on May 1, 1954 in Detroit, MI; William preceded her in death on January 13, 1987. Mary was an active member of Rockton United Methodist Church, where she participated in the Chancel Choir; Lay Leader; Worship Committee; Handbell Choir and Administrative Council. Mary retired in 1996 from City of Rockford after 18 years of service. She was past member of IAAP and Rockford Symphony Orchestra; she volunteered at the Peace Store; WNIU and Rockford Symphony. Mary was an avid Detroit Red Wings Fan. Mary is survived by her sons: Steven (Patricia) Green, Gerald Richard Green and Kenneth (Denise) Green; daughter Nancy Carol Rick; brother Richard Henry Cotton; grandchildren Matthew (Diana) Green, Jason (Kara) Green, Leigha and Emily Green. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Memorials to Rockton United Methodist Church and Rockford Symphony Orchestra.
Service to celebrate Mary's life will be 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Rockton United Methodist Church 102 W. Chapel Street in Rockton; visitation for Mary will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at the church on Saturday. Cremation rites will be accorded after the services. Advantage Funeral Home in Rockford is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019