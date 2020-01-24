|
|
Mary J. Hart 1927—2020
Mary J. Hart, 92, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Wesley Willows. Born July 26, 1927 in Pocahontas, AR, the daughter of James and Myrtle (Carroll) Holder. Attended West High School. Mary married Roy W. Hart on October 8, 1949 in Pocahontas, AR. He predeceased her in June 2009. She worked for National Lock for 30 years. Mary was a member of First Free Church. Survived by her children, R. Steven (Connie) Hart of Western Springs, IL and Vicki (Steve) Chance of Rockford; grandchildren, Joshua (Becky) Chance of Erie, CO, Jason (Alyssa) Chance or Middleton, WI, Caitlin Chance of Rockford, and Benjamin (Bridget) Hart of Plainfield, IL; and great-grandchildren, Aidan Chance, Bella Skoyen, Madeline Chance, Edison Hart, and Leo Hart. Also predeceased by parents; sister, Jessie Lindenmeier; and brother, James Holder.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at First Evangelical Free Church, 2223 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford with Rev. Chuck Rife officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family to dedicate an Eclipse Lagoon Brick along the Rock River Recreation Path / Sinnissippi Park.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020