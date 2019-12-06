|
Mary J. Schmidt 1943—2019
Mary J. Schmidt, 75, of Machesney Park, passed away on December 4, 2019 in her home. Born December 14, 1943 in Rockford, the daughter of Lowell and May (Edgren) Vanstrom. She married Dennis Schmidt on Oct. 24, 1970. Mary was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church and had a strong faith. She acted as the "neighborhood mom" sharing her love and family values with all. She enjoyed creating many kinds of art and was also a lover of nature, especially flowers and animals. Mary is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughters, Sheila (Rodney) Hecox and Kelly (Tyler Erlandson) Creger; grandson Colin Carey; sister-in-law, Irma Vanstrom; nieces, Sherry (Art Hawes) Inness, Kathie (Tom) Mallmann, and Jamie (Dave) Hoffman; great nephew and niece, Eddie and Helen; and Phyllis Campbell, Tim Campbell, and Tom Campbell and their families; and step-grandchildren, Kaimberlyn, Kallison, Madilyn, Mallory, Sam, Karac and Kaelin Hecox. Predeceased by her parents; siblings, Mavis, Richard, James and Alice Vanstrom and cousins, Danny Olson and Mary Olson. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their care, especially Megan and Natalie. Thanks also for all the love and support from extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Olson North Main Chapel. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford with Pastor Megan Vaughan officiating with a visitation prior from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family to establish at a later date. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019