|
|
Mary Jane MacDonald 1931—2020
Mary Jane MacDonald, 88, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born April 7, 1931, the daughter of David G. and Myrtle S. (Carlson) Hoffman. Mary married Robert G. MacDonald June 23, 1951, in Rockford. He predeceased her on November 22, 2008. Survived by son, Jeff (Joanne) MacDonald; daughter, Sherri Reicher; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mac and Karen McDonald; and several nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by parents; siblings; and son-in-law, Mike Reicher.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 N. Alpine Rd., Machesney Park with Rev. Loren Nielsen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St., Rockford, IL 61107 or . To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020