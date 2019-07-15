|
Mary Jane Messersmith 1922—2019
Mary Jane Messersmith, 97, of Rockford, passed away peacefully July 13, 2019 in her home. Born March 27, 1922 in Highland, WI, she was the daughter of Charles and Frances (Wagner) Imhoff. She married Charles Messersmith on June 2, 1942 in Rockford and they were married for 66 years before he passed away in 2008.
A graduate of Highland High School, Mary Jane was one of the first members of St. Bernadette Church. She retired from Rockford Memorial Hospital where she was the Director of Unit Services.
She enjoyed playing cards, gambling, crocheting, attending daily Mass, cooking for family and friends and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Shirley Messersmith and Carol (Carter) Colby; sons, Thomas (Anna) and James (Terri) Messersmith; grandchildren, Travis (Kellyn) Colby, Lindsay (Tom) Hink, Robert and Claire Messersmith and Heidi (Shawn) Ferrill; great-grandchildren, Grey, Brynlee, Redden, Brayden, Chelsea, Preston and Ryan; sister-in-law, Rita Imhoff; brother-in-law, Bernard Messersmith and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; son, Timothy; daughter, Mary; sisters, Catherine, Margaret, Leone, Lenore, Elaine, Dolly Conway and Elizabeth; brothers, LaVerne and Robert.
The family would like to give special thanks to her friends at St. Bernadette, including the Tuesday Breakfast Club, the staff of Rockford Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospice (Nurse Susan) for the love and care given to Mary Jane.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Bernadette Church, 2400 Bell Ave, Rockford. Visitation 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford. Visitation will continue 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Winnebago. Online condolence may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 15 to July 17, 2019