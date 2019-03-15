Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Mary Jane Schubert


Mary Jane Schubert Obituary
Mary Jane Schubert 1925—2019
Mary Jane Schubert, 94, of Rockford, passed away on March 8, 2019. She was born on January 24, 1925 in Rochelle, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Jayne (Pease) Dailey. Mary Jane graduated from Rochelle High School in 1942. She then attended Michael Reece Nursing School in Chicago receiving her nursing degree. She worked as a registered nurse at Central DuPage Hospital for 25 years. Mary Jane married Philip G. Schubert on November 10, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA. He predeceased her on July 17, 1989. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and a ten year volunteer for hospice in DuPage County.
Survived by grandson, Kevin (Ashley) Schubert; great-grandchildren, Caden and Kaylee; nephews, Dan and Douglas Dailey; niece, Linda Dailey; daughter-in-law, Karen Schubert; and special friend, Ralph Erickson. Preceded by husband, Philip G. Schubert; son, Michael Schubert; and brother, Ralph Dailey.
Private graveside services will be held in Malta Cemetery, Malta, IL. Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice and Home, 1658 IL-2, Oregon, IL 61061 . To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
