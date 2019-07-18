Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home 
110 South Seventh Street
Oregon, IL 61061
(815) 732-7272
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Talsma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Talsma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Talsma Obituary
Mary Jo Talsma 1943—2019
Mary Jo Talsma, age 75, passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon, IL surrounded by her family. She was born in Chicago on October 9, 1943 the daughter of Frederick and Mildred (Hodge) Ludwig. She married Frederick Talsma on January 10, 1970. Mary Jo was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Byron and was steadfast in her faith. She had a heart for animals and children; using her talents to work for St. Vincent's Orphanage in Chicago for many years. Her family was her true joy in life and she never missed a chance to care for her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Fred of Byron; daughters, Julie (Rich) Puls and Amanda Talsma both of Naperville; siblings, Frederick (Marge) Ludwig of Chicago, Louise (Raymond) Vogt of Naperville, and Kenneth (Mary) Ludwig of Chicago; and grandchildren, Richard Puls, Emma Puls, and William Puls. She is preceded in death by her parents and son, William. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, July 24th in St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Byron with Father Rich Rosinski as Celebrant. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00pm Tuesday July 23th in Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Byron with a 7:00pm Rosary Service. A second visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Thursday July 25th at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville. Memorials in Mary Jo's name may be made to Serenity Hospice & Home or to NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness. To leave an online condolence please visit www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 18 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now