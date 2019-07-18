|
|
Mary Jo Talsma 1943—2019
Mary Jo Talsma, age 75, passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon, IL surrounded by her family. She was born in Chicago on October 9, 1943 the daughter of Frederick and Mildred (Hodge) Ludwig. She married Frederick Talsma on January 10, 1970. Mary Jo was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Byron and was steadfast in her faith. She had a heart for animals and children; using her talents to work for St. Vincent's Orphanage in Chicago for many years. Her family was her true joy in life and she never missed a chance to care for her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Fred of Byron; daughters, Julie (Rich) Puls and Amanda Talsma both of Naperville; siblings, Frederick (Marge) Ludwig of Chicago, Louise (Raymond) Vogt of Naperville, and Kenneth (Mary) Ludwig of Chicago; and grandchildren, Richard Puls, Emma Puls, and William Puls. She is preceded in death by her parents and son, William. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, July 24th in St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Byron with Father Rich Rosinski as Celebrant. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00pm Tuesday July 23th in Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Byron with a 7:00pm Rosary Service. A second visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Thursday July 25th at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville. Memorials in Mary Jo's name may be made to Serenity Hospice & Home or to NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness. To leave an online condolence please visit www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 18 to July 20, 2019