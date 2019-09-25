|
Mary Josephine "MaryJo" (Bogie) Schenk 2019
Rockton, Illinois lost a talented and admired seamstress and neighbor on the afternoon of September 23, 2019. Having sewn a last dress, hemmed a last pair of pants, and replaced a last button, Mary Josephine "MaryJo" Bogie Schenk passed away at River Bluff Nursing Home in Loves Park, Illinois. Born April 11, 1930 in Independence, Missouri, to John Vencil and Verdie Lee Bogie, MaryJo left this world surrounded by precious family. Living in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, she graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School, worked at Mt. Pleasant Mental Health Facility, and met Robert Schenk whom she would marry June 9, 1956. MaryJo is predeceased by her parents; husband Robert "Bob" Schenk; son Robert Kephart; daughter Carol Kephart; grandson Brian Cofoid; brother Jack Bogie; and a baby at birth. She is survived by children Sandy Cofoid (Mike), Mike Schenk, Terry Schenk; stepsons Raymond Schenk (Sheri Ashby), Ricky Schenk (Deanna); and daughter-in-law Judy Kephart. Mary Jo leaves grandchildren Erin, Brandi, Kaela, Christopher, Jessica, Jake, Charlotte, Samantha, Louisa, Jennifer, Heather, Rob, Angie, John, Katrina, Raymond, Joshua, Emilee, Michelle, and Jason; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Marty Bogie. For many years, Mary Jo was a well-known seamstress in Rockton, Illinois, who could turn fabric into a work of art. Her handiwork was seen in weddings; in alterations of suits, pants, shirts; and under Christmas trees as handmade blankets, pillows, and even "Cabbage Patch" dolls. Though she kept busy with her sewing, she was never too busy to keep grandchildren and great-grandchildren while their parents worked. She loved her stitching, her collection of cardinals, her bird, and she deeply loved her family.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at The Old Stone Church in Rockton, Illinois, 101 E. Union St. with funeral to follow. Burial at Rockton Township Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband and grandson. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.gracefh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019