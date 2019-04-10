|
|
Mary K. Harrison 1921—2019
Mary K. Harrison, 97, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born May 23, 1921, in Rockford, the daughter of Oscar and Gilberta (Hoskins) Harrison. She worked as a legal executive secretary for many different law offices in the Chicago area. Mary was also active at Moody Bible Institute. Survived by her sister, Mina Mae Timmerman of Rockford; nephews, Daniel (Bonnie) Felton of Lacrosse, WI and Dr. David L (Dr. Mary Maida) Felton of Canandaigua, NY; niece, Karen (Jack) Carson of Arroya Grande, CA; and great-niece, Becky Bicha. Predeceased by her parents; and sisters Doris (Bob) Nelson and Jane (Harold) Felton.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Reverend Bill and Laura Hoglund officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019