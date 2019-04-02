|
|
Mary K. Kenny 1932—2019
Mary K. Kenny, 86, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Saturday March 30, 2019 at Rockford Memorial Hospital. She was born November 1, 1932 in Jackson Township, MO, the daughter of Homer and Mary (Shine) Jones. Mary graduated from Winnebago High School, and went on to work at National Lock. Most of her employment was spent as a CNA at Wesley Willows, working well into her 70's. Mary was a very compassionate animal lover, taking in any stray animals in the neighborhood. She enjoyed doing ceramics and gardening in her yard. Most of all, Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mary is loved and missed by her children, Patrick (Peggy) Kenny, and Monty (Jayne) Kenny; grandchildren, Nicole Shelton, Danielle Kenny, Amanda Kenny, Cole Kenny and Kaitlin Kenny; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Agnes Kirkpatrick, Arlene Giambeluca, and Bill Jones; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons and daughter-in-law, James and Marsha Kenny and Mark Kenny; siblings, Charles, Everett, Roy and Bud Jones.
A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115, with a funeral service to immediately follow. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019