Mary Kathleen Connors

Mary Kathleen Connors Obituary
Mary Kathleen Connors 1924—2020
Mary Kathleen Connors, 95, of Rockford passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Mary was born on June 28, 1924 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of John and Bernice (Barry) Connors.
She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and a graduate of Muldoon High School. Mary worked many years as a data entry specialist for Rockford Life Insurance Company and also received a 30 year certificate for her volunteer work at Presence St. Anne Center.
Predeceased by her parents and cousin, Rosemary Gallagher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mary's name Presence St. Anne Center or to a .
Mary will be missed by those that knew and loved her. Funeral Mass will be private with burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. To express online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020
