Mary L. Ames 1930—2019
Mary L. Ames, 89 of Loves Park, passed away December 27, 2019. She was born March 25, 1930 in Monroe Wisconsin to Edwin and Rose Friedli. Mary was known for her active lifestyle, and selfless heart. She was employed for many years at Gates Rubber Company until she retired. She went in and out of retirement working for Sunstrand, as an executive secretary as well as a secretary for American Family Insurance with her daughter. Above all Mary loved her family. She valued her grandchildren's education and supported them wholeheartedly. She loved her German Shepard, Spencer and would not go a single day without spending one on one time walking around the neighborhood with him. Her favorite time was spent cooking, gardening, and a sunny day outdoors.
Mary is survived by her children; Stephen J. (Mary) Ames, Gary R. (Jodi) Ames, Susan M. Ames and 4 grandchildren. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
She is predeceased by her loving husband; Warren R. Ames, her parents; her daughter; Laura E. Ames, her infant daughter; Madelyn J. Ames, as well as 8 Siblings.
Services are private to family, and cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of cremated remains is at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020