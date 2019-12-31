|
Mary L. Doyle 1950—2019
Mary L. Doyle, 69, of Rockford, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.
Mary was born in Dixon, IL on August 25, 1950, daughter of Charles F. and Helen (O'Malley) Doyle. She graduated from Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling. Mary then went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from St. Anthony College of Nursing and Rockford College, Master's Degree from University of Illinois at Chicago and her Doctorate from New Mexico State University. She married Gregory "Mike" Scheurich on May 24, 2005 in Hawaii. Mary was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Rockford as well as many professional organizations. She enjoyed reading and traveling around the world which she was able to do much of while working as a consultant. Mary was active in republican politics and most of all in her lifelong career and passion of nursing.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Mike; stepchildren, Greg, Owen, Dan, Katie and Brynn; 8 grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Maureen Nichol; brother, Terrance (Sally) Doyle; favorite nieces, Jenny, Katie and Jessica and a special friend, Helen Duffy. Mary is predeceased by her parents.
Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd. Rockford, IL 61107. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to New Mexico State University Graduate School of Nursing and Newman Central Catholic High School.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020