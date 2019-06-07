Home

Mary L. Zycinski


Mary L. Zycinski Obituary
Mary L. Zycinski 1931—2019
Mary L. Zycinski, 87, of Rockford passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born November 29, 1931, in Rockford, the daughter of Roger and Helen (Bolthouse) Duhigg. Mary married Joseph Zycinski on March 14, 1962. Mary is survived by her children, Eugene (Glenda) Kleparski, John W. (Olga) Kleparski, Jr, Kim (Jennifer) Kleparski, James "Jim" Kleparski and Kristi Hoover-Case; grandchildren, Nicholas, Gene, Jaclyn, Jill, Jeremy, Sheri, Krishna, Meghan and Michael; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Duane (Judy) Duhigg and James "Jim" Duhigg; cousins, nephews, nieces and special friends, Liz, Sally and Jan. Preceded in death by her parents, John W. Kleparski,Sr, Joseph Zycinski, brother, Warren "Pete" Carroll.
Private funeral services held. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019
