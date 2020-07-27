Mary Lang 1940—2020

Mary Joan Lang passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. She was beloved by her family and her adopted family which she met when she moved from Las Vegas to Arizona eight years ago. Mary had the best life possible. She had wonderful caretakers and the Barrios Family who took her out to the Casino, restaurants and celebrated each holiday, always surrounding her with joy and love. Mary was born in Rockford, Illinois where she attended St. James Grade School and Muldoon High School. She graduated from Edgewood College and earned her Master's Degree from Loyola University. She was a primary school teacher for years and loved her students as they loved her. Her passion for teaching little ones, especially to read, stayed with her always. She also loved her two dogs, and later two cats. They were all totally misbehaved! She didn't mind one bit! Mary loved her dad and mom, Dr. Theo and Mildred Lang. She served them both constantly. Lake Geneva was dear to her as was her home in Rockford where she lived for years close to mom and dad, caring for their every need. We all enjoyed her famous salad dressing and remember her love for Coca-Cola, the rosary and Shopping! We remember her most for her loving, caring nature. Her favorite phrase was "Wonderful." She was "wonderful," always grateful for the least little thing. Surviving her are her sisters: Margaret Lang, Martha Cielesz and Marcella Sparacino, and her adopted family, including the Barrios, Miranda, Chavez and O'Farrell families. Her nieces adored her. All the other children in her life felt the same. We believe she lived her last years as the angel to us she always was, and we are sad because we miss her. We do know she is reunited with mom and dad, her dearest wish. Internment will be at Mariposa Gardens in Mesa, Az., 480 830-4422. If you so desire, memorials can be sent to Samaritan's Purse or any animal shelter.



