Mary Lea Freedlund 1930—2020
Mary Lea (Kauffman) Freedlund passed away in her home at Wesley Willows in Rockford, Illinois, with her husband wishing her Godspeed to Heaven after a long illness. She was born the daughter of Harry Lee Kauffman and Grace Myrtle (Steely) Kauffman on November 13, 1930 in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from West High School in Waterloo. Mary Lea attended Carlton College in Northfield, Minnesota for two years before finishing her degree in Dietetics at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. In 1954, Mary Lea met Donald Freedlund, the love of her life, on a blind date. On August 31, 1957, she and Donald were married in Waterloo, Iowa and went on to celebrate 63 anniversaries together. Over the next seven years, Mary Lea and Don were blessed with their three children, Craig Allen, Jane Ellen, and Richard Lee Freedlund. Mary Lea was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, a board member of Protestant Community Services, a Rotary Fellow, and a Girl Scout leader. For many years, she and Don hosted a variety of exchange students from around the world in their home, welcoming individuals of different cultures and faiths, and becoming Mitra Mohabbat's "second parents" after she immigrated from Iran, and Mitra remains to this day their "second daughter." Mary Lea and Don traveled the country and the world together throughout the years. She enjoyed fishing, often catching bigger and more fish than her party, despite having a paralyzed right hand from polio. Mary Lea is predeceased by her parents and her daughter, Jane Ellen Ostrom. She is survived by her husband, Donald, her brother, Craig Kauffman (Pat), her son, Craig Allen Freedlund (Mary), son, Richard Lee Freedlund, grandsons, Eric Ostrom and Max Freedlund, and granddaughters Hanna Freedlund, Rachel Ostrom, and Haley Freedlund, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mary's full obituary can be viewed at www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com