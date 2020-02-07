|
Mary Lou Brooks 1933—2020
Mary Lou (Bigler) Brooks died on January 28, 2020. Mary Lou was the third child born to Elizabeth (Cruzan) and Seth Bigler on February 5, 1933. Mary Lou had two older brothers, Morris and Billy, all of whom were raised in Deepwater, MO.
After graduation Mary Lou received an assignment to write letters to Deepwater alumni serving in the Korean War. Sidney Brooks received one of those letters. This was the start of a letter-writing love affair. Mary Lou and Sid were married on June 21, 1953.
Mary Lou and Sid had two children, Stanley (Michelle Bessette-Brooks) and Beth (Bob Conn). They have two grandchildren, Quentin (22) and Cecilia (19).
Mary Lou won the hearts of her family, friends and communities. It is with great love we will celebrate her life in a memorial service to be held at 11am on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 4600 60th St., Kenosha. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Wesley United Methodist Church or the American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org).
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020