1/1
Mary Lou Dresser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Dresser 1929—2020
Fountain Hills, AZ - Mary Lou Dresser, 91 entered her eternal heavenly home Monday November 16, 2020 and is now in God's loving arms. Born March 9, 1929, in Rockford IL, the daughter of Ray and Grace Kennedy she was the beloved wife of Richard Dresser for 63 years, who predeceased her in 2011 and the beloved mother of Diane, Jeff, Ben and Donna. Mary Lou felt that she had become the person God wanted her to be and she was the happiest doing the Lord's work. For the majority of Mary Lou's life her job was wife and mother and she did that job with love and kindness always having God at the center of it all. She was very active, for 43 years, at Bethany Presbyterian church in Rockford IL and that continued at Fountain Hills Presbyterian church in Fountain Hills, AZ. She loved to travel and she and Richard traveled the world admiring God's creations.
Mary Lou has touched the lives of all in her beloved family and friends with her love, caring, dedication and determination. We will miss her, but all she was and taught will remain in our hearts and minds, with the knowledge that we will meet again. Survived by her daughter Diane FL, Jeffrey (Loreen) IL, Bennett AZ and Donna (Jerry) IA, sister Jean (Richard) AZ, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the dedication and care of MorningStar and to Lynn Jones, her personal caregiver and friend. All memorials will be directed to Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved