Mary Lou Dresser 1929—2020

Fountain Hills, AZ - Mary Lou Dresser, 91 entered her eternal heavenly home Monday November 16, 2020 and is now in God's loving arms. Born March 9, 1929, in Rockford IL, the daughter of Ray and Grace Kennedy she was the beloved wife of Richard Dresser for 63 years, who predeceased her in 2011 and the beloved mother of Diane, Jeff, Ben and Donna. Mary Lou felt that she had become the person God wanted her to be and she was the happiest doing the Lord's work. For the majority of Mary Lou's life her job was wife and mother and she did that job with love and kindness always having God at the center of it all. She was very active, for 43 years, at Bethany Presbyterian church in Rockford IL and that continued at Fountain Hills Presbyterian church in Fountain Hills, AZ. She loved to travel and she and Richard traveled the world admiring God's creations.

Mary Lou has touched the lives of all in her beloved family and friends with her love, caring, dedication and determination. We will miss her, but all she was and taught will remain in our hearts and minds, with the knowledge that we will meet again. Survived by her daughter Diane FL, Jeffrey (Loreen) IL, Bennett AZ and Donna (Jerry) IA, sister Jean (Richard) AZ, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the dedication and care of MorningStar and to Lynn Jones, her personal caregiver and friend. All memorials will be directed to Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.



