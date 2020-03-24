|
Mary Lou Smith 1933—2020
Mary Lou passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 86. Born on April 22,1933 in Livonia, Missouri to Dorwin and Nellie (Veach) Richmond. Married to Allin Smith on February 18, 1950 in Rockford, Ill. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survived by husband, Allin Smith; daughters, Patsy (Michael) Doser, Debbie (Marcus) Burrow, Kathy (Joe) Perez; son, Allen (Cheryl) Smith; brothers, Dorwin (Vivian) Richmond and Garwin (Pat) Richmond; sister, Diane (Lester) Wilson. 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents; sister, Betty Schadewald; grandson, Shawn Michael Doser.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the . To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020