Mary Lou (Johnson) Widstrom 1934—2019
Mary Lou (Johnson) Widstrom, 85, of Rockford, passed from death to eternal life on November 28, 2019 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Born October 4, 1934, in Rockford, the daughter of Eskil and Ruby Johnson. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1952. Degrees followed from North Park University, Rockford College, and Northern Illinois University. Mary Lou married Carl (Jim) Widstrom on June 18, 1954. She was a long-time member of First Evangelical Free Church and Par Tee Golfers. Mary Lou was a teacher in the Rockford Public Schools, retiring in 1992. Survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Brian and Brad; grandchildren Lindsey, Bill, Christine, Jim, and Eric; brothers Don and Bob Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center Chapel, 3470 N. Alpine Road, Rockford, with Chuck Rife and Brad Widstrom officiating. Private burial at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Evangelical Free Church or Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. View full obituary and share sentiments at olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019