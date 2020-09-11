1/
Mary Louise Lagerstam
Mary Louise Lagerstam, 79, of Pecatonica, IL , died on September 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
203 W 5Th St
Pecatonica, IL 61063
(815) 239-2105
September 11, 2020
Mrs. Lagerstam was my typing and shorthand teacher in high school as well as a fellow member of First Lutheran Church. She was a firm but fair teacher and I learned a great deal from her and respected her. She will be missed.
Sue Schomber
Student
