Mary Louise Sheley 1939—2019
Mary Louise Sheley, 79, of Rockford, died March 16, 2019 in Madison, WI. Born June 2, 1939 in Fon du Lac, WI; daughter of Myrle and Louise (Normann) Schilling. Married Dale D. Sheley on August 17, 1957. Mary was a member of St. James Church, she worked as a maid, but was most proud of her work as a cake decorator.
Survivors include her husband, Dale; 3 children Cary Sheley, Kristine (Doug) Witherby, and Cynthia Lee; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and son-in-law John Lee.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in St. James Church, 428 North 2nd Street, Rockford, with Father Leonard Jacobs officiating. There will be no visitation prior to service. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private burial at a later date. Stateline Cremations assisted the family with arrangements, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019