Mary M. Cavanagh 1929—2019
Mary M. Cavanagh, 89, of Loves Park passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, May 20, 2019, in in her home. Born May 26, 1929, in Rockford, the daughter of Merle and Margaret (Stringer) Hancock. Graduated from Muldoon High School, Class of 1947. Married Wayne Cavanagh on December 22, 1951, in Rockford. After the Korean conflict, they resided in Joliet, then Moline for eight years before settling in the Rockford area in 1961. Employed by Catholic Charities with Father Francis P. McNally and St. Bridget Schools for eight years. Member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. Mary loved spending time with family. She enjoyed Bunko, Words with Friends, reading and traveling out West with her husband. Avid Cubs fan. Survivors include her husband, Wayne; children, Patrick (Diane) Cavanagh of Tulsa, OK, Daniel (Amy) Cavanagh of Byron and Kathleen (Nick) Reiland of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Sara (Kevin) Daily, Bradley (Mary) Cavanagh, David (Ciera) Cavanagh, Tyler Engel, Maureen Reiland, Hannah, Reiland, Alex Reiland and Jack Reiland.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park. A memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019