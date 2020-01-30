|
|
Mary M. (Campbell) (Schultz) Musso 1950—2020
Mary M. (Campbell) (Schultz) Musso, 69, of Rockton, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford. She was born June 13, 1950 in Rockford, the daughter of Roy Chester and Ruth Mae (Larson) Campbell. She graduated from Winnebago High School in 1968. Mary married Martin "Marty" Lee Musso on September 1, 2001 at The Church By The Side of Road in Rockton. She worked nineteen years as a case worker for the Department of Children and Family Services in Rockford. She then worked for Pioneer Life Insurance Company and Conseco Insurance in Rockford retiring in 2002. Mary enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cross-stitch and most enjoyed traveling with Marty to car shows and to see her family in Kansas.
Mary is survived by her husband, Marty Musso of Rockton; daughter-in-law, Mickie (Mike) Schultz of Hoyt, KS; grandchildren, Gabriel (Bailey) Schultz, Megan (Thayne) Miller, Garrett Schultz, Gage Schultz; great-grandchildren, Emberly Schultz, Adelynn Romine, Jordyn, Jaelyn and Axtell Miller; step-children, Chad (Penny) Musso, Frank (Laurie) Musso, Shelli (George) Menken, Triscia (Walt) Nally, Maria Musso; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brother, Ed (Melody) Campbell along with several nephews and nieces.
Mary is predeceased by her parents and son, Michael "Mike" Schultz.
Memorial visitation 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. Cremation rites accorded with private interment at Winnebago Cemetery near Winnebago. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for in Memphis, TN. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020