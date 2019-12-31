|
|
Mary Mays 1929—2019
Mary Edna Mays, of Rockford departed this earthly life December 26, 2019. She was born November 14, 1929 in Guys Tennessee the daughter of John and Roxie Foster. Mary lived in Rockford since 1950 coming from Guys, TN. Mary was a former member of Second Christian Church and a member of Faith Center. She graduated from McNairy High School.
Mary leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Jessie (Fred) Allen and Linda Mays; four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Mary was predeceased by her parents, one grandson and one great grandson; two sisters, Della Wainwright and Ruby Pearson and brother, James Foster.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020