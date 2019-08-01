|
Mary (Casey) Pastore 1947—2019
Mary (Casey) Pastore, 71, of Loves Park, died July 28, 2019, after a brief illness. Born September 14, 1947 in Belvidere; she was the daughter of Clifford and Regina (Widhalm) Casey. She married James Pastore on April 6, 1974 in Belvidere.
Mary graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School in Belvidere. She also graduated with her Bachelor's degree from St. Xavier University in Chicago and went on to graduate with honors from Northwestern University with a Master's degree. She began her teaching career in New York City at Head Start. She then devoted her entire adult life to the care of special-needs children. As a Speech and Language Pathologist and a Learning/Behavior Specialist, she taught in the Kinnikinnick, Harlem and Belvidere School Districts for over forty years.
Mary will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister with an unmatched zest for life. She was a devout Catholic and proud of her Irish heritage. She was happiest spending time with her family and friends, enjoying her passions; the arts, gardening, playing cards, baking and most of all, laughing.
She is survived by her husband, James Pastore; four children, Ember (Jon) Pastore-Hills, Julie Pastore, Nicole (Robert) Pastore-Martinez and Matthew (Chloe) Pastore; four grandchildren, Alexander and Olivia Hills and Owen and Vera Pastore; as well as two brothers, Robert (Susan) Casey and Daniel (Ardenne) Casey; two sisters, Barbara (David) Carlson and Patricia Casey; three nephews and four nieces.
Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Avenue, Loves Park. Visitation 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford. Visitation will continue 10 a.m. until time of service Monday, August 5, 2019 at the church. Burial in St. James Cemetery, Belvidere. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Milestone, 4060 McFarland Road, Loves Park 61111. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019