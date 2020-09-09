1/1
Mary Posley
1941 - 2020
Mary Posley 1941—2020
Mary Joyce "Snook" Posley, of Rockford departed this earthly life August 30, 2020. She was born July 28, 1941 in Abbeville, South Carolina the daughter of Sylvester and Dollie Anderson. Mary lived in Rockford since 1963 coming from S. Carolina. She married Jimmy Posley he preceded her in death. Mary graduated from Emma Maddox High School in S. Carolina.
Mary leaves to cherish many loving memories, three sons, Jimmy S. Jr. (Stefanie), Stanley J. (Shirley) and Demont Posley; two daughters, Joyce (Dashawn) Posley-Reed and Shuntay (James) Posley– Malcome; 6 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; two brothers, Jimmy (Ruth) and Nicky Anderson; three sisters, Tina (Robert) Daniel, Vivian (James Frank) Hodges and Patricia (Lafayette) Williams; and uncle, Perry (Daisy )Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and husband.
Moving visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
2 entries
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Praying for family.
Carol ( Hill ) Key
Friend
September 9, 2020
My prayers are with are the families
Gloria Smart
